Trial Set to Begin in Fla. Federal C.R. Bard Inferior Vena Cava Filter Action
June 23, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Pretrial Order
TAMPA, Fla. — Trial is set to begin in a C.R. Bard G2 inferior vena cava filter case, in which a Florida woman alleges her device perforated her aorta, causing her to develop extensive blood clots and requiring her to undergo multiple surgeries.
Jury selection is set to begin on July 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, with Judge Charlene Honeywell presiding. The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Denise Ocasio has a history of severe inflammatory bowel disease, which can cause blood clotting. In April 2010, Ocasio was diagnosed with a pulmonary …
