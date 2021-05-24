Miss. Plaintiff’s Taxotere Bellwether Case Dismissed as Time-Barred

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the Taxotere multidistrict litigation docket has dismissed a bellwether plaintiff’s case as time-barred under Mississippi law, finding she knew or should have known she had permanent chemotherapy-induced alopecia (PCIA) six months after she completed chemotherapy in 2009.

In a May 21 order, Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana further ruled that the limitations period was not tolled by the latent disease or fraudulent concealment exceptions.

Plaintiffs in the MDL allege Taxotere has caused them to sustain permanent hair loss (alopecia) and have asserted claims for …