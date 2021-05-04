New Federal Proposed Class Action Targets Sanofi’s Lidocaine Pain Patch

CHICAGO — A proposed class action accuses Sanofi US Corp. of misrepresenting the efficacy of its over the counter “maximum strength, fast acting” Aspercreme pain patch, alleging it is less effective than competitor products and does not live up to the representations on the patch’s labeling.

In a May 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiff Sherry Cruz alleges the patch’s label indicates it can treat neuropathic and musculoskeletal pain, including back and spinal pain, when in fact the product is only authorized for “temporarily relief” of minor pain and itching.

The …