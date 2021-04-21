2nd Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Amiodarone Case Against Taro Pharmaceuticals
April 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A federal appeals panel has upheld dismissal of a multi-plaintiff lawsuit accusing a generic drug maker of failing to provide patients with medication guides detailing the risks of amiodarone, finding the plaintiffs failed to plead that the guides were not made available “in the manner required by law.”
In an April 20 summary order, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc. complied with 21 C.F.R. § 208.24 by maintaining “the means to produce Medication Guides” and that it had no duty to distribute the guides to patients at the point of …
