Plaintiffs in N.J. Tasigna Injury Cases Seek Consolidation for Pretrial Proceedings
February 25, 2021
TRENTON, N.J. — Plaintiffs in lawsuits targeting Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s leukemia drug Tasigna have asked the New Jersey Supreme Court to consolidate the actions before one judge for pretrial proceedings as part of a state multi-county litigation.
On Feb. 9, the Acting Administrative Director for New Jersey state courts notified the bar of the request to transfer the Tasigna cases pending in different counties throughout the state to Judge Rachelle of the Bergen County Superior Court.
Tasigna (nilotinib) was approved by the FDA in 2007 and is part of a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors, which are prescribed …
