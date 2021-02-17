DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Biomet Urges Iowa Federal Judge to Vacate $3.5 Million Verdict


February 17, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Memorandum


CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Biomet Inc. is urging an Iowa federal judge to vacate a $3.5 million verdict in a Biomet M2a Magnum hip action, arguing that the plaintiff failed to offer sufficient evidence that the device was defective and caused her injuries.

In a Feb. 12 brief filed before Judge C.J. Williams of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, Biomet says Lori Nicholson’s claim that the M2a Magnum is defective because it is a second-generation metal-on-metal (MOM) device, and her evidence attacking MOM devices as a whole, is insufficient to establish that the device is …

FIRM NAMES
  • Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
  • LaDue Curran & Kuehn
  • Roxanne Conlin & Associates
  • Schlesinger Law Offices

