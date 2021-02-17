Plavix Makers Ordered to Pay Hawaii $834 Million For Alleged ‘Deceptive’ Acts

HONOLULU — A Hawaii judge has ordered two drug makers to pay the state $834 million for allegedly failing to disclose that their blood-thinning drug Plavix is ineffective in reducing the risk of strokes, blood clots and heart attacks in patients of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi say they will appeal the ruling, which was issued on Feb. 15 by Hawaii First Circuit Court Judge Dean E. Ochiai following a four-week bench trial that ended on Nov. 20. The drug makers were each ordered to pay $417 million in penalties.

The judge found that the …