Alleged Maker of Resurfacing Device Loses Bid for Summary Judgment in Tenn.

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to proceed against the alleged manufacturer of a cosmetic skin resurfacing device, ruling that while the claims would otherwise be untimely, the plaintiff has sufficiently alleged the limitations period was tolled by fraudulent concealment.

In a Feb. 1 order, Judge Aleta A. Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee awarded defendant Invasix Inc. summary judgment, ruling that the claims against it are untimely. However, there is a question of fact as to whether defendants concealed from the plaintiff that InMode was the true maker of …