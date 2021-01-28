DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Biomet M2a Hip Action Proceeds in Md. Federal Court on Design Defect Theory


January 28, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has allowed claims of design defect and failure to warn to proceed against Biomet in a M2a Magnum hip replacement action, ruling that plaintiffs’ experts have established questions of fact as to the device’s design and accompanying warnings.

However, in the Jan. 25 order, Judge Ellen L. Hollander of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland awarded Biomet summary judgment on the punitive damages claim, finding plaintiffs failed to present evidence that the manufacturer knew the Magnum device was defective when it left its control.

Joanna McCoy was implanted with the Biomet …

FIRM NAMES
  • Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
  • Jenner Law PC
  • Jones Ward PLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS