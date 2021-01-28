Ky. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action Dismissed as Untimely

LONDON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has awarded Ethicon summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that the claims are time barred because the plaintiff knew of the possible cause of her injuries as early as March 2012, yet waited more than a year to file suit.

In a Jan. 25 order, Judge Karen K. Caldwell of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky ruled that while the plaintiff was not conclusively aware that the mesh was the ultimate source of her pain, she was at least aware in March or April of 2012 that …