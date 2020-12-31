11th Cir. Reinstates Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator Lawsuit Against St. Jude Medical

ATLANTA — A federal appeals panel has reinstated a lawsuit targeting a St. Jude Medical Inc. implantable cardiac defibrillator, ruling that the plaintiff sufficiently alleged that the defendants’ violations of federal regulations caused her husband’s device to fail.

In a Dec. 23 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel majority concluded that the plaintiff adequately alleged her strict liability and negligent manufacturing defect claims under Georgia law.

Milton Sharp had a heart condition known as tachycardia and relied upon a St. Jude ICD — a Class III device — to monitor and regulate his heart rate. The device …