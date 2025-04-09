JPML Denies Transfer of 3 Water Contamination Cases to AFFF MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied the transfer of three water contamination cases to the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability multidistrict litigation docket, concluding that transferring the cases would not result in efficient progress.

The JPML issued the order on April 3; The three cases subject to decision were Shelby County, Ala. V. 3M Co., (No. 25-00112; N.D. Ala.), Noland v. Energizer Auto Manufacturing (No. 23-16598; N.D. Ill.), and Dupper v. Solvay Specialty Polymers USA LLC, (No. 24-10533; D. N.J.).

3M Co. moved to transfer the cases for inclusion in the AFFF MDL, contending …