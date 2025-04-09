JPML Transfers Illinois Lawsuits to AFFF MDL Docket, Cites Evidence that Facility Produced AFFF Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred two Illinois cases to the federal Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability multidistrict litigation docket, noting that the defendant had provided evidence that AFFF products were used at the facility in question.

The JPML granted the motion to transfer in an April 3 order, concluding that the defendant had met its burden of demonstrating that transfer of the actions was appropriate even though the complaints do not reference AFFF on their face.

3M Co. had moved to transfer the two cases from the U.S. District Court for the Central …