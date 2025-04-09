Ala. Court Extends Deadline to Answer AFFF Firefighter Lawsuit In Light of Possible Transfer to MDL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– An Alabama federal court has granted an unopposed motion for an extension of time in which to respond to a AFFF water contamination personal injury lawsuit filed by firefighters in light of a possible transfer to the AFFF multidistrict litigation docket.

In an April 7 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama said that the defendants’ answers are due 28 days after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation issues a decision on transfer.

3M Co. has asked the federal court for an extension of time in which all defendants should …