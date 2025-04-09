3M Co. Files Appellate Brief with 2nd Circuit in PFAS Jurisdiction Dispute

NEW YORK –– 3M Co. has filed a brief in its appeal of an order denying remand in a PFAS water contamination lawsuit brought by the State of Connecticut, arguing that the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has recently ruled that non-AFFF claims and AFFF claims cannot be divided in order to evade federal jurisdiction.

In a brief filed on April 7 in the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, 3M Co. maintained that Connecticut is merely attempting to evade federal jurisdiction in bringing two lawsuits.

“Connecticut is not the first state to try this gambit, and the …