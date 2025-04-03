1st Circuit Affirms Order Remanding PFAS Water Contamination Case, Says Removal Was Untimely

BOSTON –– The 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed an order remanding a PFAS water contamination lawsuit filed by the State of New Hampshire, agreeing with the District Court that 3M Co.’s removal of the case was untimely.

In the March 27 order, the appellate court opined that 3M’s removal of the case was more than two years late.

The State of New Hampshire filed the underlying case on behalf of its residents, accusing 3M Co. and several other chemicals companies of producing the synthetic chemical substance known as PFAS. The plaintiff argues that the defendants’ actions resulted …