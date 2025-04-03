City of Fort Worth Water Contamination Suit Transferred to the AFFF MDL
April 3, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred a water contamination case filed by the City of Fort Worth to the pending Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability multidistrict litigation docket, saying the lawsuit “involves questions of fact that are common to the actions previously transferred to the District of South Carolina.”
The March 26 conditional transfer order from the JPML came after a Texas federal court overseeing the case opted not to reconsider its decision to split the claims into separate cases.
The City of Fort Worth (Texas) asserted the underlying claims, contending that the manufacture, …
