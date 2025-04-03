City of Savannah Backs Motion to Remand PFAS Water Contamination Case Against 3M Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. –– The City of Savannah has backed its motion to remand a water contamination case it filed against 3M Co., arguing that the defendant “simply has not made” a connection between its manufacture and sale of PFAS-containing products to local businesses to firefighting foam supplied to the federal government.

In a March 20 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia said that it intends to conduct a hearing on the motion to remand on April 4.

In a reply brief filed April 2 supporting its effort to remand the claims, the City of …