City of Savannah Backs Motion to Remand PFAS Water Contamination Case Against 3M Co.
April 3, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
- Reply
SAVANNAH, Ga. –– The City of Savannah has backed its motion to remand a water contamination case it filed against 3M Co., arguing that the defendant “simply has not made” a connection between its manufacture and sale of PFAS-containing products to local businesses to firefighting foam supplied to the federal government.
In a March 20 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia said that it intends to conduct a hearing on the motion to remand on April 4.
In a reply brief filed April 2 supporting its effort to remand the claims, the City of …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's Justice for All Conference: Complex Litigation in Philadelphia's Evolving Legal Landscape
April 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA
The Logan Philadelphia