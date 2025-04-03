Camp Lejeune Parties Filed Joint Status Report, Outline Positions on Stipulations, Pending Motions

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– Parties in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket have filed a joint status report, updating the court on their respective positions on stipulations and pending motions before the court that still need to be addressed.

The parties filed the joint status report on March 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In it, the parties updated the court on the total number of actions pending in the court, noting that more than 2,700 cases have been filed in the court since Feb. 2023.

“There are approximately 408,000 de-duplicated administrative claims …