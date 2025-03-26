CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Wisconsin Court Grants Motion to Compel in Part in PFAS Water Contamination Case


March 26, 2025


MADISON, Wis. –– A Wisconsin federal court has granted a motion to compel in part in a PFAS water contamination lawsuit, finding that all 48 plaintiffs are named in the operative complaint and, as such, are subject to discovery.

In the March 21 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin did limit some discovery requests as limited to individual plaintiffs identified the personal injury claim.

Plaintiff Lucas Rougeau asserted the class action along with 47 other named plaintiffs, contending that defendant Ahlstrom Rhinelander LLC, and others, improperly handled waste materials while operating a paper mill, contaminating …


