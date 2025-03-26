Wisconsin Court Grants Motion to Compel in Part in PFAS Water Contamination Case
March 26, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MADISON, Wis. –– A Wisconsin federal court has granted a motion to compel in part in a PFAS water contamination lawsuit, finding that all 48 plaintiffs are named in the operative complaint and, as such, are subject to discovery.
In the March 21 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin did limit some discovery requests as limited to individual plaintiffs identified the personal injury claim.
Plaintiff Lucas Rougeau asserted the class action along with 47 other named plaintiffs, contending that defendant Ahlstrom Rhinelander LLC, and others, improperly handled waste materials while operating a paper mill, contaminating …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo