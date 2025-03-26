Del. Court Awards Summary Judgment to 3 Defendants in PFAS Water Contamination Case

WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware federal court has adopted a report and recommendation, finding that the magistrate judge was correct in her conclusion that three defendants named in a PFAS water contamination case were entitled to summary judgment.

In the March 19 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware opined that the plaintiffs had failed to prove that the defendants provided any PFAS-containing materials that ended up at the facilities in question.

The underlying putative class action was filed in May 2019, in which the plaintiffs said the defendants were responsible for contamination of groundwater in Baldes, …