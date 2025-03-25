Settlement Masters Anticipate Global Resolution of Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims by Fall 2025

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The Settlement Masters appointed to facilitate a global resolution in the ongoing Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has indicated that they expect a global resolution of the claims to be agreed upon by the fall of 2025.

The Settlement Masters outlined this expectation in a status report was filed on March 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In it, the settlement masters explained that the court appointed Settlement Masters Thomas J. Perrelli of Jenner & Block LLP and Christopher G. Oprison of DLA Piper LLP in July 2024 to …