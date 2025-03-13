Star Insurance Files Declaratory Action Seeking Defense Contributions for Underlying Water Contamination Suit

HOUSTON –– Star Insurance Company has filed a declaratory action against another insurance company, contending that while it has tendered a defense to a defendant in a water contamination lawsuit, its co-insurer has improperly breached its obligation to provide a defense.

Star Insurance Company filed the complaint on March 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

In it, the insurance company says that it is an eligible surplus lines insurer. The defendant, Granite State Insurance Company, is a fire and casualty insurance corporation, the plaintiff says. The companies have a common insured, Military Highway Water …