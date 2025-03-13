Defendant Seeks Dismissal of PFAS Water Contamination Suit Filed by Georgia City

ROME, Ga. –– A defendant named in a PFAS water contamination lawsuit filed by a Georgia city has moved to dismiss the claims, saying the complaint “lacks the necessary factual allegations … to support the claims against it.”

Defendant INV Performance Surfaces LLC filed its motion to dismiss in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on March 4.

“[The city] has not sufficiently asserted any of its claims against INV,” the motion said. “Accordingly, this court should dismiss [the city’s] claims against INV in their entirety.”

The plaintiff, the City of Dalton, argues in its lawsuits …