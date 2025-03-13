Camp Lejeune Court Issues Notice Outlining Items to be Addressed at Upcoming Hearing
March 13, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Notice
WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination has issued a notice outlining its plan for an upcoming hearing, explaining that it plans to address the status of Track 1 cases.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina said it also anticipates speaking on Phases 2 and 3 and the status of settlements at a March 25 hearing.
At that hearing, the court said the parties will each provide a statement on the status of Track 1 Phase 1 issues, but stated that no expert or fact witnesses will …
