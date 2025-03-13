State of Texas Backs Efforts to Remand Its PFAS Deceptive Trade Practices Act Suit Against 3M Co.

DALLAS –– The State of Texas has backed its motion to remand a PFAS lawsuit, arguing that 3M Co.’s reliance on the Class Action Fairness Act in removing the case is, in part, is “astounding,” since the claims were “plainly” not brought as a class action lawsuit.

In the March 12 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the State argued that it is entitled to an award of fees since the lawsuit was “improperly and baselessly removed.”

The underlying lawsuit was brought by the Attorney General for the State of Texas in …