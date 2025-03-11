Michigan Supreme Court Declines to Weigh in on PFAS Rule Dispute, Remands Case with Questions

LANSING, Mich. –– The Michigan Supreme Court has remanded a dispute relating to rules aimed at changing the permissible levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water, outlining several areas to be addressed at the intermediate appellate court level.

In a March 7 order, the Michigan Supreme Court explained that it, in lieu of granting leave to appeal, it was choosing to vacate the intermediate appellate court’s ruling and remand the case with four specific areas to address.

Among the areas the state high court sought guidance on was: (1) whether the plaintiff-appellee’s challenge to rule set 2019-35 EG, …