Court Overseeing the AFFF MDL Docket Gives Parties More Time to Submit Personal Injury Proposal

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products liability multidistrict litigation has allowed the parties more time to reach agreements in drafting a proposal for addressing personal injury cases, finding “good cause” for the request.

In a March 3 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina provided the parties until March 10 to submit the proposal.

In a Feb. 27 motion, the parties jointly moved for an extension of time to submit a proposed Case Management Order to address personal injury cases that do not fall within the scope of …