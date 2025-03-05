Georgia Legislators Hear Debate on Bill That Would Shield Receivers of PFAS from Liability

ATLANTA –– Georgia legislators recently debated legislation that would provide immunity for parties from lawsuits relating to PFAS, PFOA, or PFOS contamination, with opponents of the bill calling it a “get-out-of-jail-free card.”

The Georgia House of Representatives heard debate on the legislation on March 4. The bill aims to protect companies from being held liable for claims relating to their use of “forever chemicals,” which the companies argued during the Judiciary Hearing were sold to them as safe.

Published reports indicated that the Judiciary Committee did not vote on the bill.

House Bill 211 notes that PFAS is any …