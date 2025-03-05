Parties in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Docket Submit Joint Notice in Anticipation of March 25 Hearing

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The parties in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket have filed a joint notice in anticipation for a hearing later this month, outlining the next steps for the “Water Contamination Phase” of the proceedings.

The parties filed the joint notice with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on March 3.

In it, the parties said that while the parties will be available to address “any topic” the court wishes to address, the “parties will in particular be prepared to address inquiries by the Court with regard to issues arising in Phase …