N.J. Court Dismisses Pro Se Water Contamination Personal Injury Suit Without Prejudice, Allows Leave to Amend

CAMDEN, N.J. –– A New Jersey court has dismissed a water contamination lawsuit asserted against Chemours Company without prejudice, finding that the plaintiff had failed to specify the types of chemical pollutants and the specific injuries associated with exposure to these chemicals in his lawsuit.

In its Feb. 13 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey granted the pro se plaintiff leave to amend the suit.

“Should Plaintiff choose to amend his complaint, he must set forth the types of chemical pollutants alleged to have contaminated the Hills’ water supply and the injuries associated with exposure …