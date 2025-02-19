Insurance Company Indicates Intent to Appeal AFFF MDL Court Order Denying Motion to Stay

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– Illinois Union Insurance Company has indicated its intent to appeal a decision from the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Multidistrict Litigation court denying the defendants efforts to stay two of the cases, in which the court opined that allowing motion practice outside the auspices of lead counsel would “derail the centralized proceeding.”

Illinois Union Insurance Company filed the notice of appeal in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The case was docketed in the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Feb. 12. That same day, the 4th Circuit consolidated the case …