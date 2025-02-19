JPML Refuses to Transfer 3 Non-AFFF Cases to Aqueous Film-Forming Foams MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to transfer three cases to the ongoing Aqueous Film-Forming Foams MDL docket, saying that it has maintained a distinction between AFFF and non-AFFF cases.

In the Feb. 12 order, the JPML concluded that the underlying MDL docket includes claims that AFFFs used at airports, military bases and other locations to extinguish liquid fuel fires released PFOS and/or PFOAs and, subsequently, transfer of non-AFFF cases “remains inappropriate.”

3M moved to transfer three cases to the South Carolina for inclusion in the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Multidistrict Products Liability Litigation docket; …