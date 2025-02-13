2nd Circuit Schedules Arguments in Appeal Involving Timeliness of PFAS Case
February 13, 2025
NEW YORK –– The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear the appeal of an order finding the removal of water contamination claims untimely, scheduling a hearing date for Feb. 18 at 1:00 p.m., according to a recent notice.
The 2nd Circuit calendared the case for argument on Feb. 18 in a Jan. 17 docket entry. Both parties acknowledged the notice of the hearing date on Jan. 27.
In October, 3M filed a brief backing its appeal, maintaining that it did not uncover jurisdictional predicates for removal until conducting its own investigation.
In a reply brief, 3M …
