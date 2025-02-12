Court Overseeing Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Docket Issues Order on Examination Time Limits

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has issued an order addressing a discovery dispute regarding independent medical examinations of certain Track 1 trial plaintiffs, concluding that the defendant’s experts will be permitted a four-hour time limit for reciprocal examinations.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted in its Feb. 3 order that the parties had submitted short summaries outlining the issue, as requested by the court.

Those summaries were sent to the court on Jan. 30; in its summary, the United States maintained that the …