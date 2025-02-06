N.J. Seeks Jury Trial in PFAS in Water Contamination Lawsuit Against DuPont
February 6, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
CAMDEN, N.J. –– The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has opposed requests by 3M and DuPont for a bench trial in a PFAS cleanup case, telling a New Jersey federal judge that the claims should be tried before a jury.
In a Feb. 4 response to defendants’ motions to strike its jury demand, the department argues that because its claims seek both legal and equitable remedies, controlling 3rd Circuit precedent states that it is entitled to first try its claims to a jury.
“This case is about more than Defendants’ strict liability remediation obligations. This case is also about …
