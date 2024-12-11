New York Attorney General Indicates Intent to Appeal Order Dismissing Plastic Pollution Case Against PepsiCo, Frito-Lay

BUFFALO, N.Y. –– The New York Attorney General has filed a notice of appeal, indicating her intent to contest an order that dismissed a lawsuit accusing PepsiCo Inc. and its subsidiary Frito-Lay of contributing to the pollution of the state’s rivers and public drinking water with their single-use plastic waste.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed the notice of appeal on Dec. 9 in the New York State Supreme Court, Erie County, saying the dismissal order “erroneously applied the law and facts.”

In an order issued Nov. 13, Judge Emilio Colaiacovo ruled that the companies could not be …