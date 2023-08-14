Several Groups Files Briefs in Support of DuPont in C-8 Appeal Pending in U.S. Supreme Court
August 14, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- 3M/Bayer Brief
- Chamber of Commerce Brief
- DRI Brief
- Product Liability Advisory Brief
- Washington Legal Foundation
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A number of groups have filed amici briefs in the U.S. Supreme Court supporting DuPont’s appeal of an order affirming a $40 verdict entered in a C-8 water contamination case, insisting that the 6th Circuit’s affirmation of the judgment “ripped the guardrails off offensive collateral estoppel that the [U.S. Supreme Court] placed around mass-tort litigation.”
Among those filing briefs on Aug. 4 were the Product Liability Advisory Council, Inc., DRI Center for Law and Public Policy and Lawyers for Civil Justice, The Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, The American Tort Reform Association, The …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis