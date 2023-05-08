N.C. Judge Extends Deadline for U.S. to Answer Camp Lejeune Case, Cites Recently Established Master Docket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina judge has extended the time in which United States can answer the plaintiff’s complaint in all Camp Lejeune water contamination cases assigned to him, giving the defendant until June 23 to file their response.

In a May 3 docket entry, Hon. Richard E. Myers II of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina stated that his order was issued to keep “with the scope and tenor of the Master Docket Order.”

A similar order was entered by Hon. James C. Dever III on May 1.

The length of time in …