Joint Motion for Coordination Denied, Judge Points to Recently Established Master Docket for Camp Lejeune Claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal judge has denied a joint motion for coordination or partial coordination in Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims, pointing to a recent order establishing a Master Docket.

In an April 26 order, Hon. Richard E. Myers II of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina said that the “parties shall follow all instructions for management of this case in the Master Docket Order and in all subsequent applicable orders issued in that case.”

The Master Docket was established two days prior. See related story in this issue.

The …