United States Answers Camp Lejeune Complaints, Says It Is ‘Without Knowledge Sufficient to Admit or Deny’ Number of Injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The United States has filed answers to several pending Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury complaints, stating that it is “without knowledge sufficient to admit or deny the number of people who may have been injured as a result with this water.”

The United States filed its answer in Partain on April 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In doing so, the defendant complied with a request from the court to file its answer by April 30.

“The United States admits that before December 31, 1987, chemicals from sources on …