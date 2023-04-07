Maine Files Complaint Against 3M Co., DuPont, Says Company Released PFAS Substances into State Natural Resources

PORTLAND, Maine –– The State of Maine has filed two complaints against 3M Company and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, contending that the company contaminated state natural resources with a number of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, accusing the company of releasing the unreasonably dangerous compounds.

The complaints were filed in the Maine Superior Court for Cumberland County on March 29.

In the case against AFFF defendants, the State of Maine asserts that the defendants have contaminated state natural resources with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) related to the use of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a firefighting foam containing …