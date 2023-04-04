North Carolina Judge to Hold In-Person Status Conference on April 5 in Camp Lejeune Cases

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal judge will oversee the first hearing relating to the new wave of Camp Lejeune water contamination cases on April 5, according to the court’s schedule.

Hon. James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina will hold the hearing on April 5 at 1:00 p.m., according to his schedule. The schedule notes that 130 cases will be involved in the hearing.

The hearing will address procedures for preserving evidence, procedures for initial disclosures, fact sheets from plaintiffs in order to avoid “countless tailored interrogatories,” procedures …