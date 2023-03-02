Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Civil Cases Filed in N.C. Federal Court Top 200

RALEIGH, N.C. –– More than 200 Camp Lejeune personal injury cases have been filed in a North Carolina federal court, including one filed by a plaintiff whose claims were dismissed earlier this year for failure to comply with the administrative exhaustion requirement.

On Feb. 27, plaintiff Lori Lynn Freshwater filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on behalf of Mary C. Freshwater Grady, contending that the decedent lost four children and later developed adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

The plaintiff specifically said that Mary Freshwater lost a child who was born without …