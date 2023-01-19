United States Backs Efforts to Toss Remaining Camp Lejeune Cases in Wake of Other Dismissals
January 19, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Hedges Reply
- Mercado Reply
- Pugh Reply
RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has backed efforts to dismiss the remaining Camp Lejeune water contamination pending in North Carolina federal court, maintaining that the court does not have subject matter jurisdiction since the plaintiffs have failed to exhaust the administrative requirement under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.
In a reply filed Nov. 30 in the Hedges case in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States of America argued that “the CLJA does not provide a plaintiff who filed an administrative claim before the statute’s enactment with a shortcut around its administrative …
