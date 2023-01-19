North Carolina Federal Court Defers Ruling on Local Rule 83 Dispute in Camp Lejeune Case

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has stated it will defer ruling on a Local Rule 83 dispute in a pending Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury case, saying the matter has been taken under advisement on “how to apply Local Civil Rule 83.1(e)(5) in cases arising under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.”

Hon. Terrence W. Boyle of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina entered the order in the Malafronte case regarding Local Rule 83 on Dec. 14, six days before another judge in the Eastern District entered an order dismissing Camp Lejeune …