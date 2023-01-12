N.C. Court Dismisses Camp Lejeune Claims for Failure to Exhaust Administrative Claims

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The North Carolina federal court overseeing a number of lawsuits related to water contamination at the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune has dismissed the claims, concluding that the plaintiffs had failed to exhaust their administrative claims under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina released a number of orders in recent weeks, the most recent entered on Jan. 5, in which the court dismissed the claims. Some of the orders referenced the court’s opinion entered in the Fancher case on Dec. 20.

“The administrative claim provides …