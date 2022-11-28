United States Responds to Memos on Administrative Exhaustion in Camp Lejeune Cases

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has argued that plaintiffs in Camp Lejeune water contamination cases have failed to show that they have exhausted administrative remedies, noting that the plaintiffs admit that they did not exhaust their claims before the enactment of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

In a series of Nov. 8 filings, the United States told the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina that “Congress expressly required parties who invoke the CLJA to first file an administrative claim with the Navy to allow claimants and the agency to resolve claims without resort to litigation.”