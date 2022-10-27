Bell Legal Group Files Amici Brief Supporting Inclusion of Keller Postman in Camp Lejeune Cases

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Bell Legal Group has filed an amicus curiae brief in a pending Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit, arguing that out-of-state attorneys should be permitted to appear in the Eastern District of North Carolina since the plaintiffs “should be allowed to choose their own attorney” in the interests of proper representation.

In an Oct. 19 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Bell Legal Group argued that the “court has the opportunity to craft an organizational structure for this case that would set the benchmark for mass litigation throughout …