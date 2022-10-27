North Carolina Federal Court Dismisses Camp Lejeune Lawsuit Without Prejudice, Cites Deficiencies

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has dismissed a Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury lawsuit, noting that it had given the plaintiff an opportunity to correct deficiencies and the time in which to correct those identified problems as passed.

In the Oct. 17 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that the plaintiff “has failed to file a civil complaint and file either an application to proceed with prepayment of fees or pay the filing fee of $402.”

“Accordingly,” the order stated, “this action is dismissed without prejudice and the clerk …